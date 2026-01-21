Namal accuses Govt of attempting to undermine AG Dept. and judiciary

January 21, 2026   01:23 pm

The government is attempting to intimidate the Attorney General’s Department and the judiciary in order to achieve its political objectives, the National Organiser of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has accused.

MP Rajapaksa accused the government of attempting to influence legal processes by presenting fabricated evidence and politicising investigations.

The Parliamentarian noted that any efforts to pressure the Attorney General and the judiciary would undermine the rule of law.

MP Rajapaksa said however he was confident that the Attorney General’s Department and the judicial system would not succumb to pressure from the government.

Speaking to journalists in Battaramulla, the Parliamentarian also accused the government of propagating division among political parties, state institutions and public officials.

MP Rajapaksa stated that the government is undermining religious harmony and traditions in the north and south of the country.

