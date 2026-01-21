Search operation launched in Kalu Ganga for missing accountant

A search and rescue operation has been initiated in the Kalu Ganga by divers and Sri Lanka Navy lifesaving personnel following information received indicating that an accountant may have jumped into the river from the Kalutara Bridge.

The Kalutara South Police stated that the operation was launched based on information provided by a female resident of Kalutara North.

Police further reported that a 32-year-old accountant residing in Kalutara North has been reported missing, and that his mobile was recovered from the Kalutara Bridge.

Additionally, police confirmed that CCTV footage obtained from a nearby commercial establishment shows the individual proceeding towards the bridge.