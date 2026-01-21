Search operation launched in Kalu Ganga for missing accountant

Search operation launched in Kalu Ganga for missing accountant

January 21, 2026   02:15 pm

A search and rescue operation has been initiated in the Kalu Ganga by divers and Sri Lanka Navy lifesaving personnel following information received indicating that an accountant may have jumped into the river from the Kalutara Bridge.

The Kalutara South Police stated that the operation was launched based on information provided by a female resident of Kalutara North.

Police further reported that a 32-year-old accountant residing in Kalutara North has been reported missing, and that his mobile was recovered from the Kalutara Bridge.

Additionally, police confirmed that CCTV footage obtained from a nearby commercial establishment shows the individual proceeding towards the bridge.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

Sri Lanka to join Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance to protect fisheries resources in the region (English)

Sri Lanka to join Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance to protect fisheries resources in the region (English)

CEB restructuring process hits snag; Outstanding issues must be resolved before Feb.  TUs (English)

CEB restructuring process hits snag; Outstanding issues must be resolved before Feb.  TUs (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)