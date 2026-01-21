Tamil Nadu CM writes to Indian Govt to secure the release of all fishermen in Sri Lankan custody

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday (21) has written to the External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar, urging him to utilise appropriate diplomatic channels to prevent the arrests of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and to secure the immediate release of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats.

In his letter, Chief Minister Stalin pointing to the recent arrest of seven fishermen from Mayiladuthurai district who ventured into the sea for fishing in two boats, said it is a matter of deep concern that the repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seizure of their fishing vessels by Sri Lankan authorities continue unabated.

To date, a total of 254 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu and 90 fishermen, including those detained in the latest incident, remain in Sri Lankan custody, he said.

“These frequent and recurring arrests have inflicted severe hardship on the coastal fishing communities of Tamil Nadu. The prolonged detention of fishermen and confiscation of their boats have caused chronic economic distress, emotional trauma, and sustained anxiety among their families. The cumulative impact of these incidents has deeply disrupted the social and economic fabric of these vulnerable coastal regions,” Stalin said in his letter.

He urged the Central Government to take up this matter on an urgent basis through appropriate diplomatic channels, to prevent further arrests, and to secure the immediate release of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies