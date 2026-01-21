Tamil Nadu CM writes to Indian Govt to secure the release of all fishermen in Sri Lankan custody

Tamil Nadu CM writes to Indian Govt to secure the release of all fishermen in Sri Lankan custody

January 21, 2026   02:52 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday (21) has written to the External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar, urging him to utilise appropriate diplomatic channels to prevent the arrests of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and to secure the immediate release of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats.

In his letter, Chief Minister Stalin pointing to the recent arrest of seven fishermen from Mayiladuthurai district who ventured into the sea for fishing in two boats, said it is a matter of deep concern that the repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seizure of their fishing vessels by Sri Lankan authorities continue unabated. 

To date, a total of 254 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu and 90 fishermen, including those detained in the latest incident, remain in Sri Lankan custody, he said.

“These frequent and recurring arrests have inflicted severe hardship on the coastal fishing communities of Tamil Nadu. The prolonged detention of fishermen and confiscation of their boats have caused chronic economic distress, emotional trauma, and sustained anxiety among their families. The cumulative impact of these incidents has deeply disrupted the social and economic fabric of these vulnerable coastal regions,” Stalin said in his letter.

He urged the Central Government to take up this matter on an urgent basis through appropriate diplomatic channels, to prevent further arrests, and to secure the immediate release of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

Sri Lanka to join Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance to protect fisheries resources in the region (English)

Sri Lanka to join Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance to protect fisheries resources in the region (English)

CEB restructuring process hits snag; Outstanding issues must be resolved before Feb.  TUs (English)

CEB restructuring process hits snag; Outstanding issues must be resolved before Feb.  TUs (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)