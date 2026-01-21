Special exposition of sacred corporeal relics of Lord Buddha at Gangaramaya Temple

The veneration of the Sacred Relics, which are due to be brought to Sri Lanka with the intervention of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the full patronage of the government of India, will be held at the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo for seven days from 4 to 11 February.

A discussion to review the preliminary organisational arrangements was held today (21) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, and the Secretary to the President, Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The corporeal relics of the Buddha, discovered during excavations carried out in the 1960s in the state of Gujarat, have never previously been taken out of India. As a result of discussions held between Prime Minister Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during the Indian Prime Minister’s recent visit to Sri Lanka, this rare opportunity for the people of Sri Lanka to venerate these sacred relics has now been made possible, the President’s Media Division said.

The Sacred Relics are scheduled to arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake, on February 4.

Extensive discussions were held on the arrangements to be provided during the entire period, from the arrival of the Sacred Relics in Sri Lanka until their return to India, as well as on the responsibilities assigned to the respective institutions and the related plans.

Expressing his views, the Chief Incumbent of Gangaramaya Temple, the Venerable Kirinde Assaji Nayaka Thera, stated that it is the President’s expectation that all necessary facilities be provided in a manner that ensures the vast number of devotees arriving in Colombo for the veneration of the Sacred Relics do not face inconvenience. He also elaborated on the preparations already made at the Gangaramaya Temple for the sacred veneration.

The Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, stated that this is a historic occasion for the people of Sri Lanka, as well as a significant milestone in efforts to foster a Buddhist revival in the country, the PMD added.

The occasion was attended by the Maha Sangha including the Chief Incumbent of Gangaramaya Temple, the Venerable Dr Kirinde Assaji Nayaka Thera; the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr Hiniduma Sunil Senevi; the Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Gamagedara Dissanayake; the Governor of the Western Province, Hanif Yusoof; the Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar; the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ravi Seneviratne; secretaries of the relevant ministries and heads of state institutions; the Director General of Government Information, H. S. K. J. Bandara; the Commanders of the Tri-Forces; the Inspector General of Police and other heads of the security services; as well as representatives of private institutions extending their patronage to the event.