Death certificates issued to 525 Cyclone Ditwah victims: Minister

Death certificates have been issued for 525 individuals who lost their lives due to landslides and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Chandana Abeyratne stated.

The Minister also noted that several bodies have yet to be identified.

Minister Chandana Abeyratne made these remarks in Parliament today (21).

A total of 646 individuals died while 173 others remain missing following widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.