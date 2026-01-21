Death certificates issued to 525 Cyclone Ditwah victims: Minister

Death certificates issued to 525 Cyclone Ditwah victims: Minister

January 21, 2026   03:29 pm

Death certificates have been issued for 525 individuals who lost their lives due to landslides and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Chandana Abeyratne stated.

The Minister also noted that several bodies have yet to be identified.

Minister Chandana Abeyratne made these remarks in Parliament today (21).

A total of 646 individuals died while 173 others remain missing following widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

Sri Lanka to join Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance to protect fisheries resources in the region (English)

Sri Lanka to join Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance to protect fisheries resources in the region (English)

CEB restructuring process hits snag; Outstanding issues must be resolved before Feb.  TUs (English)

CEB restructuring process hits snag; Outstanding issues must be resolved before Feb.  TUs (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)