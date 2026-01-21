Sri Lankas inflation increases to 2.9% in December 2025

Sri Lankas inflation increases to 2.9% in December 2025

January 21, 2026   03:29 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), has increased to 2.9% in December 2025, compared to 2.4% in November 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Meanwhile, food inflation has increased to 4.4% in December compared to 3.6% in November while the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to 1.6% in December from 1.5% in November. 

On a Year-on-Year, the contribution of food commodities to inflation was 2.0% in December, 2025 compared to December, 2024.

The NCPI for all items for the month of December 2025 is 210.5 and it records an increase of 3.3 in index points compared to November, the Department of Census and Statistics noted. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

Sri Lanka to join Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance to protect fisheries resources in the region (English)

Sri Lanka to join Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance to protect fisheries resources in the region (English)

CEB restructuring process hits snag; Outstanding issues must be resolved before Feb.  TUs (English)

CEB restructuring process hits snag; Outstanding issues must be resolved before Feb.  TUs (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)