The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), has increased to 2.9% in December 2025, compared to 2.4% in November 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Meanwhile, food inflation has increased to 4.4% in December compared to 3.6% in November while the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to 1.6% in December from 1.5% in November.

On a Year-on-Year, the contribution of food commodities to inflation was 2.0% in December, 2025 compared to December, 2024.

The NCPI for all items for the month of December 2025 is 210.5 and it records an increase of 3.3 in index points compared to November, the Department of Census and Statistics noted.