Sri Lanka seeks long-term investment in tourism sector: PM Harini

January 21, 2026   03:41 pm

Sri Lanka welcome long-term investment in the tourism sector, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has emphasized. 

Prime Minister Amarasuriya made this request while participating in a high-level dialogue titled “Tourism as Soft Power and Diplomatic Capital,” held at the Euronews Hub, Piz Buin Davos, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

The session explored how tourism functions as a strategic tool of diplomacy by strengthening international trust, promoting cultural exchange, and enhancing regional cooperation through mobility and people-to-people engagement, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Addressing global trends, the Prime Minister stated that Sri Lanka stands as an example of hope, recovery, and resilience in a world of conflict, demonstrating how tourism can play a critical role in a rapidly changing global environment, particularly amid climate shocks, geopolitical instability, and uneven economic recovery.

She also emphasized that tourism is not merely an economic sector, but also a vital diplomatic bridge that supports livelihoods, builds relationships, and connects people across borders, the statement said.

Drawing on Sri Lanka’s recent experience, the Prime Minister highlighted the country’s strong recovery in tourism despite multiple crises, including the impact of Cyclone Ditwah. 

She noted that transparent crisis management and strategic engagement with international partners helped sustain visitor confidence, resulting in record tourist arrivals even under challenging circumstances.

The Prime Minister further underscored the importance of developing green and climate-friendly tourism infrastructure. 

She also pointed out that tourism supports millions of jobs worldwide and stressed that inclusive policies are essential to ensure fair opportunities, particularly for women and vulnerable communities. 

