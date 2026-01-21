SLAF deploys 11th aviation contingent to Central African Republic

The 11th Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Aviation Contingent assigned to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) departed Sri Lanka this morning (21).

The Contingent consists of 22 officers, including two lady officers, and 88 airmen, including five airwomen, and is commanded by Group Captain Asiri Pathirage. The personnel represent the full range of professional capabilities required to carry out assigned duties under the UN mandate, the SLAF said.

Meanwhile, the main element of the 10th Sri Lanka Air Force Aviation Contingent, comprising 94 personnel, returned to Sri Lanka early on the same day (21) after completing a one-year deployment in the Central African Republic, which commenced on 6 December 2024.

During its deployment, the 10th Contingent carried out extensive air operations in support of peacekeeping and humanitarian tasks, recording over 1,500 flying hours. The Contingent also conducted a number of medical evacuation missions, including night operations, providing timely assistance to UN personnel and civilians under demanding conditions.

In recognition of its service, the Contingent received commendation from the Force Commander of the Mission, with individual commendations awarded to senior pilots for their performance and leadership, it said.

In addition to operational duties, the deployment generated significant revenue for the country through flight operations, personnel salaries, and reimbursement for contingent-owned equipment.

Director General Planning, Air Vice Marshal Deshapriya Silva; Director Foreign Affairs, Group Captain Chandana Ratanayake; along with senior SLAF officials, were present at Bandaranaike International Airport to welcome the returning members of the 10th Contingent. They also extended their best wishes to the departing 11th Contingent and expressed confidence in the successful execution of their mission in the Central African Republic.