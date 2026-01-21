189 wildlife and forest-related complaints received via 1995 hotline - Ministry

The Ministry of Environment reports that a total of 189 public complaints related to wildlife and forest-related offences have been received to date.

According to the Ministry, investigations are currently underway into 94 of these complaints, while legal action has already been taken in connection with the remaining 95 cases.

The Ministry of Environment further noted that the complaints were received over the past two months following the introduction of the ‘1995’ short-code hotline of the “Wana Surekuma – Joint Operations Unit”, launched under the Ministry’s ‘Vanaspati’ national programme.

The Ministry stated that the reported incidents are related to forest destruction, illegal activities against wildlife, reclamation of mangroves and wetlands, clearing of forest reserves, and other crimes committed within forest areas.

The Ministry further noted that the highest number of complaints originated from the Monaragala and Anuradhapura districts.

A progress review discussion on actions taken in response to complaints related to wildlife and forest crimes received through the ‘1995’ hotline was held at the Ministry of Environment yesterday (20), under the patronage of the Minister of Environment.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment further emphasizes that the public has the opportunity to submit complaints regarding wildlife and forest crimes through this 24-hour emergency hotline service via the 1995 short-code.