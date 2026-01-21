President proposes legal mechanism to address education reform challenges

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stated that the Government is taking steps to establish a comprehensive mechanism, supported by an appropriate legal framework, to bring together university academics, experts and all relevant parties to address issues arising during the implementation of education reforms.

The President made these remarks during a discussion with the Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) held this morning (21) at the Presidential Secretariat, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

During the discussion, FUTA members highlighted the difficulties faced in implementing education reforms through the framework of the National Institute of Education in line with existing laws and regulations.

They further emphasized that while the association acknowledges the necessity of new education reforms, the urgency of such reforms is greater for students in rural schools compared to those in urban areas, the statement said.

FUTA also expressed appreciation for the Government’s decision taken under the leadership of the President, to address issues related to education reforms and affirmed its willingness to contribute to the reform process.

As a continuation of previous discussions, proposals aimed at resolving challenges faced by academics within the university system, along with possible solutions, were presented to the President. In response, President Dissanayake emphasized that the Government would take all possible measures to safeguard the university system and further strengthen education.

The discussion also included proposed amendments to the Universities Act, PMD added.

The President further noted that following the recent disaster, the Government has been effectively implementing a nationwide rebuilding programme focused on economic stability, development and other critical sectors, and called on university academics to actively support these reconstruction efforts.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka, along with FUTA representatives including its President Prof. P. R. Weerathunga, Vice President M. A. M. Sameem and Secretary Charudaththe Ilangasinghe.

--PMD--