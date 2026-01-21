Dengue cases surge in Batticaloa following floods and monsoon rains

January 21, 2026   07:06 pm

The Regional Director of Health Services (RDHS) in Batticaloa has stated that dengue fever is spreading rapidly across the district following the recent floods and monsoon rainfall.

Health authorities have identified a significant increase in dengue patients in several Divisional Secretariat areas of the Batticaloa district, prompting intensified inspections. As part of these efforts, health officials have conducted multiple raids in affected areas.

So far, more than 400 houses have been inspected, during which dengue mosquito larvae were detected at several locations, including a cinema hall, the RDHS stated. 

Accordingly, legal action has been initiated against the management of the cinema hall following the discovery.

Meanwhile, warnings have been issued to homeowners identified as having conditions conducive to the spread of dengue. 

The RDHS stated that cases have been filed where necessary, and red warning notices have been displayed at multiple locations.

