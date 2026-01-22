Mainly dry weather in most parts of the island today

January 22, 2026   05:32 am

The prevailing dry weather conditions are expected to change from tomorrow (23).

Mainly dry weather will prevail in the most parts of the island.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Ampara and Vavuniya districts during the early hours of the morning.

