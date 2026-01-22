Mainly dry weather in most parts of the island today

The prevailing dry weather conditions are expected to change from tomorrow (23).

Mainly dry weather will prevail in the most parts of the island.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Ampara and Vavuniya districts during the early hours of the morning.