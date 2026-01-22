All stakeholders must unite to protect and rebuild the central hills

Functioning of institutions responsible for construction and land management, agriculture, livestock and environmental conservation without proper coordination has posed challenges in restoring the central hills, which were devastated by Cyclone Ditwah, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated.

The President further noted that efforts are underway to establish a new integrated framework, bringing together all relevant parties to swiftly safeguard and rebuild the central hills.

President Dissanayake made these remarks during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat with representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and relevant government and private sector institutions, focusing on securing the central hills and restoring forest plantations.

It was emphasized that nearly 4,000 landslides have occurred in the central hills due to Cyclone Ditwah and that prolonged unauthorized construction, cultivation activities and lack of proper maintenance have contributed to this situation. The discussion also stressed the urgent need for a national policy to secure the central hills and ensure its preservation for future generations.

The discussion also addressed the need for an Authority empowered under the relevant legislation to oversee these activities and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake instructed officials to expedite the implementation.

Representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) emphasized the necessity of maintaining a dedicated financial fund for these initiatives and confirmed their full support to Sri Lanka for the restoration of the central hills.

Representatives who attended included Country Operations Head, ADB Sri Lanka Resident Mission, Cholpon Mambetova, Senior Agricultural and Natural Resources Specialist at the ADB Sumith Pokhrel and Assistant Project Officer Krishanthi Dabare, UNDP Resident Representative in Sri Lanka Azusa Kubota and programme representatives Wageesha Gunasekara and Sugandhi Samarasinghe were also present.

Also participating were Commissioner-General of Essential Services and Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply, Engineer L. Kumudu Lal Bogahawatta along with senior officials from the relevant Ministries and heads of other government and private institutions.

(PMD)