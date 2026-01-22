Donald Trump drops 10% tariff threat over Greenland, rules out use of force

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday retracted a threat to impose a 10 percent tariff on goods from eight European countries, starting in February, for opposing his push to take control of Greenland from Denmark.

Trump reiterated that he wants the United States to acquire Greenland, but also ruled out the use of force to seize the semiautonomous Arctic territory as a national security measure amid Chinese and Russian advances.

Following a meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte in Davos, Switzerland, Trump wrote on social media that they have “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations.”

Trump said the decision to withdraw the tariff threat has been made because of the plan, adding there will be further discussions on Greenland and the “Golden Dome” missile shield.

Delivering a speech earlier at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss alpine town, Trump asserted that other countries are heavily dependent on the United States for peace and prosperity, and that his administration’s foreign and economic policies since he returned to office a year ago have upheld that reputation.

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable,” Trump said. “But I won’t do that. Now everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, good.’ That’s probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force.”

“I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force,” Trump said, while renewing his criticism of European countries opposed to his Greenland ambitions and urging NATO to allow “immediate negotiations” for the United States to annex the world’s largest island.

During the lengthy speech, Trump sang his own praises over many other topics, including claiming that “historic trade deals” with Japan, European countries and South Korea have pushed up stock markets and boosted economic growth.

He said the success has been seen not only in the United States, “but in virtually every country that came to make a deal because, as you’ve learned, when the United States goes up, you follow. It’s really become a staple.”

In a question-and-answer session following his speech, Trump also said that he maintains a “very good relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump called Xi an “incredible man,” and said, “What he’s done is amazing. He’s highly respected by everybody,” when asked about Washington’s relationship with Beijing moving forward.

