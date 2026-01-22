Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to feminist, intersectional leadership and called on global actors to ensure that women and marginalised communities are not only participants, but principal architects of the policies shaping the future global order.

The Prime Minister noted that while women across the world are increasingly asserting agency in political, economic, and social spheres, their contributions continue to be systematically undervalued, particularly in unpaid care work, informal labour, and agriculture.”

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya made these remarks while addressing a high-level forum under the theme “Women Leading the Changing Global Order,” in Davos, Switzerland.

The Prime Minister participated in World Woman Davos Agenda 2026 on January 21 at World Woman House on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The Prime Minister further stated,

“From a political standpoint, the exclusion of women from decision-making is not incidental; it is structurally maintained through gendered power hierarchies. Attacks on women in leadership, particularly in politics, through harassment, character assassination, and systemic marginalization, often force capable women, including those aspiring to leadership, to withdraw or refrain from participation, thereby reinforcing entrenched patriarchal structures.

“Addressing these barriers is not about protection but about transforming institutions and power structures to create enabling environments in which women can exercise leadership with autonomy, authority, and confidence.

“Sri Lanka demonstrates what is possible when political commitment aligns with the resilience of its people. Under our current inclusive government, historic strides have been made in political representation. For the first time, 20 women have been elected to Parliament.

“This commitment is reflected not only in vision; it signals a shift toward more inclusive governance.”

Concluding her address, the Prime Minister stated that leadership is not merely about occupying seats at existing tables, but about restructuring systems themselves. She reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to feminist, intersectional leadership, calling on global actors to ensure that women and marginalised communities are not only participants, but principal architects of the policies shaping the future global order.”