Government Radiological Technologists suspend strike for seven days

The Government Radiological Technologists’ Association has decided to temporarily suspend the strike action that began yesterday (21) at 8.00 a.m.

The Association stated that a decision has been taken to suspend strike for a period of seven days starting from at 8.00 a.m. today (22).

A discussion regarding the issue was held last evening with the Deputy Minister of Health. During the discussion, it was agreed that a prompt investigation has already been initiated into the illegal and unethical actions allegedly committed by the individual covering duties as the Deputy Director of the National Institute for Nephrology, Dialysis and Transplantation in Maligawatte. It was also agreed that within a period of one week, the necessary environment would be created to conduct an impartial investigation, in line with the demands of the Association.

Furthermore, the Government Radiological Technologists’ Association stated in a media release that agreement was also reached to initiate a prompt investigation into a media statement issued under the letterhead of the Ministry of Health, which quoted a statement made by the Deputy Director of the relevant hospital.

Accordingly, the Executive Committee of the Government Radiological Technologists’ Association, which convened yesterday, decided to temporarily suspend the strike action for seven days. The committee further decided that if the agreed commitments are not fulfilled within the promised timeframe, an indefinite strike action will be launched.

As a result, from 8.00 a.m. today, radiological technologists’ services across hospitals island-wide will be available to patients as usual.

The statement further noted that the Association is closely monitoring the actions taken against individuals involved in illegal and unethical activities within the health service, as well as against Ministry of Health officials who provide protection to such individuals. The Association has also requested the Minister of Health to pay special attention to this matter.

Additionally, the Government Radiological Technologists’ Association emphasized that responsibility for the impact caused to patient care services yesterday should be borne by Ministry of Health officials who failed in their duties.