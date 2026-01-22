Election Commission approves registration of five new political parties

Election Commission approves registration of five new political parties

January 22, 2026   08:17 am

The National Election Commission has granted approval to register five new political parties.

Accordingly, the registration of the සමාජවාදී ජනතා පෙරමුණ, ජන සහභාගී ප්‍රජාතන්ත්‍රවාදී පෙරමුණ, මලෙයිග අරසියල් අරංගම්, සමත්තුව කඩ්චි and විප්ලවාදී ජනතා බලය have been approved, the Election Commission stated.

Approval was granted following interviews conducted last year for the registration of new political parties.

In 2025, a total of 83 political parties submitted applications for registration, of which 47 parties were selected for preliminary interviews.

Following the final interviews, permission has been granted to register five of those parties.

Accordingly, the Election Commission noted that the total number of registered political parties in the country has now increased to 85.

