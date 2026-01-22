Doctors at National Eye Hospital to strike today over irregular transfers

Doctors at National Eye Hospital to strike today over irregular transfers

January 22, 2026   08:26 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced that doctors at the Colombo National Eye Hospital will commence a strike today (22) in protest against irregular staff transfers.

GMOA spokesperson Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe stated that the strike is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. today.

Meanwhile, the GMOA stated that the strikes will continue in hospitals across the Eastern Province.

Due to the government’s ongoing failure to fulfill commitments regarding doctors’ allowances, an indefinite trade union is planned from tomorrow (23), the GMOA added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)