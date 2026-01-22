Doctors at National Eye Hospital to strike today over irregular transfers

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced that doctors at the Colombo National Eye Hospital will commence a strike today (22) in protest against irregular staff transfers.

GMOA spokesperson Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe stated that the strike is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. today.

Meanwhile, the GMOA stated that the strikes will continue in hospitals across the Eastern Province.

Due to the government’s ongoing failure to fulfill commitments regarding doctors’ allowances, an indefinite trade union is planned from tomorrow (23), the GMOA added.