Heavy rains wreak havoc in New Zealand, several people missing in landslide
January 22, 2026 08:45 am
Several people were missing following a landslide near a campsite in New Zealand’s North Island on Thursday (Jan 22), as heavy rains caused widespread damage, with homes being evacuated, thousands without power and roads closed.
Emergency services were responding to a landslide near a campsite in Mount Maunganui, a popular tourist spot in the Bay of Plenty region along the northern coast of New Zealand.