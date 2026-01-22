Duo arrested with over 1kg of Ice in Madampitiya

Two individuals have been arrested for the possession of 1 kilogram and 501 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) by the Madampitiya Police.

The seizure was made earlier this morning (22) after police apprehended two suspicious individuals inside a three-wheeler parked near the Sathhiru Sevana apartment complex in Madampitiya.

The suspects, aged 24 and 29, are residents of Wellampitiya and Colombo, police said.

Upon inspection, police uncovered a bag in the possession of one suspect containing ‘Ice’, an electronic weighing scale, and Rs. 18,000 suspected to be proceeds from trafficking narcotics. A further 201 grams of ‘Ice’ has been seized from the possession of the other suspect.

Madampitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.