PM Harini holds high-level meetings with EU, UNDP and corporate leaders in Davos

January 22, 2026   09:32 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on January 21 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, engaging with representatives of the European Union (EU), the United Nations Development Programme, and the global private sector, the PM’s Office said. 

The Prime Minister met with Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management. During the meeting, she expressed Sri Lanka’s appreciation for the support extended by the European Union and its member states following Cyclone Ditwah. 

Prime Minister Amarasuriya also briefed the Commissioner on the key findings of the World Bank’s GRADE report and requested continued EU support for Sri Lanka’s development and recovery efforts, the statement said. 

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya also met with Alexander De Croo, representing the United Nations Development Programme. She expressed appreciation for the longstanding partnership between Sri Lanka and the United Nations and acknowledged the UN’s support in flood relief and livelihood assistance. 

The Prime Minister noted that, following the mandate received at the parliamentary election, the government is focused on meeting public expectations through national rebuilding grounded in public trust and good governance, the statement said. 

She further reaffirmed the Government of Sri Lanka’s commitment to strengthening social protection systems and safeguarding vulnerable communities.

Additionally, the Prime Minister met with Robert M. Uggla, the Chairman of A.P. Moller Holding. The discussion focused on engagement with the private sector and potential areas of collaboration, the statement added.

These meetings reflected Sri Lanka’s continued engagement with international partners and global stakeholders to support recovery, development, and long-term economic stability, According to the Office of the Prime Minister.

