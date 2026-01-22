Gem or Not? Value of suspected gemstone found in Galaha revealed

Gem or Not? Value of suspected gemstone found in Galaha revealed

January 22, 2026   09:37 am

The National Gem and Jewellery Authority has issued its investigative report on the suspected gemstone found in Galaha, Kandy recently.

The report issued by Deershika Ranatunga, the Director of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority states the stone found from Galaha contains a small amount of Labradorite embedded within a host rock. The embedded labradorite is a variety of Feldspar, identifiable by its characteristic mineral properties.

The report states, the mineral is well known for its distinctive iridescent optical phenomenon, referred to as labradorescence, which typically produces blue flashes.

Labradorite is classified as a semi-precious gem stone and therefore the Authority has determined the stone found from Galaha, Kandy does not possess a high commercial or market value.

A few days ago, a large suspected precious stone emerged from the site of a landslide in Delthotawatta, Galaha and subsequently police provided protection to the location.

Police said they informed the National Gem and Jewellery Authority to examine it and to take further action.

Accordingly, officials of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority visited the location to carry out inspections.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)