Gem or Not? Value of suspected gemstone found in Galaha revealed

The National Gem and Jewellery Authority has issued its investigative report on the suspected gemstone found in Galaha, Kandy recently.

The report issued by Deershika Ranatunga, the Director of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority states the stone found from Galaha contains a small amount of Labradorite embedded within a host rock. The embedded labradorite is a variety of Feldspar, identifiable by its characteristic mineral properties.

The report states, the mineral is well known for its distinctive iridescent optical phenomenon, referred to as labradorescence, which typically produces blue flashes.

Labradorite is classified as a semi-precious gem stone and therefore the Authority has determined the stone found from Galaha, Kandy does not possess a high commercial or market value.

A few days ago, a large suspected precious stone emerged from the site of a landslide in Delthotawatta, Galaha and subsequently police provided protection to the location.

Police said they informed the National Gem and Jewellery Authority to examine it and to take further action.

Accordingly, officials of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority visited the location to carry out inspections.