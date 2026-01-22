Temperature in Nuwara Eliya drops to 3.5°C

The lowest temperature recorded today (22) was reported in Nuwara Eliya, measuring 3.5°C, according to the Department of Meteorology.

The reading was recorded based on temperature data collected early this morning from regional observation centers of the Meteorology Department, and it is the lowest temperature reported in recent times.

Other minimum temperatures recorded include 11.5°C in Bandarawela, 15.1°C in Badulla and 15.9°C in Katugastota.

The highest temperature this morning was reported in Mullaitivu at 25.3°C, while Hambantota recorded 22°C and Colombo recorded 22.1°C.