Largest drug seizure in recent history achieved in 2025: Police

January 22, 2026   10:38 am

The largest quantity of drugs seized by law enforcement officials in recent history was recorded in 2025, Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler stated.

The Police Spokesman made this revelation while addressing a special media briefing at the Government Information Department today (22) to highlight the progress of the “Nation United - National Drive Programme Update.”

ASP Wootler further stated that in 2024, a total of 10,871 kilograms of drugs—including heroin, cannabis, ice, hashish, and cocaine—were seized by police.

In 2025, police have seized 23,692 kilograms and 307 grams, representing a more than twofold increase compared to the previous year.

