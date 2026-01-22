Landslide risk prompts safety measures at Soranathota Central College

Landslide risk prompts safety measures at Soranathota Central College

January 22, 2026   11:19 am

A soil embankment near Soranathota Central College, Badulla has been identified as being at risk of a landslide.

As a precautionary measure, the area where a two-storey school building is located has been declared a restricted zone, and steps have been taken to conduct classes for students in alternative school buildings.

Additionally, soil erosion and minor collapses have also been reported in a section of the school playground.

Following an inspection carried out by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), it has been recommended that the embankment be temporarily covered with tarpaulin sheets until it is properly stabilised by constructing a retaining wall.

Responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, Uva Provincial Director of Education Manohari Fonseka said that measures have been taken in line with these recommendations.

It is further indicated that an estimated cost of around Rs. 5 million will be required to construct the proposed protective retaining wall.

Meanwhile, parents have urged the relevant authorities to expedite the implementation of these measures in order to ensure the safety of students and facilitate the continuation of their education without disruption.

 

