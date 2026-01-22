New legislation needed to regulate Social Media promotions: Media Minister

Appropriate legislation should be enacted to regulate promotions and advertisements on social media that cause distress to the public across all sectors, Minister of Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

The Media Minister made this remark in Parliament today (22).

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa noted that while the promotion of Ayurvedic products and certain treatments on social media can currently be regulated under existing law, there is no comprehensive legislation in the country to control social media in a way that covers all sectors and prevents public distress.

Minister Jayatissa emphasized that enacting such legislation would enable authorities to effectively manage and control these situations.