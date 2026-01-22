Four petitions filed in Supreme Court challenging Bill to abolish MPs pensions

Four petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the Bill seeking to abolish the pension scheme for Members of Parliament.

Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne informed Parliament today (22) that he has also received a copy of an additional petition that has been filed before the Supreme Court.

The Speaker noted that the petitions have been filed in terms of Article 121(1) of the Constitution.

The Bill to abolish pensions for Members of Parliament was presented to Parliament on January 7 by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Dr. Harshana Nanayakkara.

A period of 14 days from that date has been provided for the submission of petitions challenging the Bill.

The Second Reading debate on the Bill is scheduled to be held towards the end of next month.

Once the Bill is enacted, the pension entitlements of 512 former Members of Parliament will be abolished.