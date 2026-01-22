Matale Police crackdown on illegal street racing, 10 motorcycles seized

January 22, 2026   12:19 pm

Several individuals have been arrested along with 10 high-engine capacity motorcycles that were being used for illegal street racing along the Sangamitta Mawatha in Matale.

Police stated that one of the seized motorcycles had been operated with fraudulently altered number plates.

According to the Matale Police, the riders involved were between the ages of 18 and 23.

In a separate incident, Matale Police also arrested an individual who was operating a Colombo–Matale bus without a valid driving licence while under the influence of narcotics.

The raids were carried out by the Traffic Division of the Matale Police Station.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Matale Magistrate’s Court.

