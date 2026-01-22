Suspect arrested with illegally imported cigarettes in Wellampitiya

Suspect arrested with illegally imported cigarettes in Wellampitiya

January 22, 2026   12:25 pm

An individual has been arrested with a stock of 165,200 illegally imported cigarettes from a residence in Wellampitiya, police stated.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted with the assistance of officers attached to the Police Special Task Force camp in Rajagiriya, based on Army intelligence.

The value of the seized cigarettes stock is estimated at Rs. 16.52 million.

The suspect and the seized stock of cigarettes have been handed over to the Wellampitiya Police Station for further investigations. 

