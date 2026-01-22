Appeals Court to review remand order in Trincomalee Buddha Statue incident

Appeals Court to review remand order in Trincomalee Buddha Statue incident

January 22, 2026   12:56 pm

The Court of Appeal today (22) ordered that the written order and audio recording of the directive issued by the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court on 19 January pertaining to the Buddha statue incident, be produced before court without delay.

Accordingly, the Appeals Court sought the Magistrate’s decision to remand Venerable Balangoda Kassapa and another monk in connection with the Trincomalee Buddha statue incident.

The Appeals Court order was issued when the writ petition filed by Venerable Kassapa Thera and the other monk, challenging their remand custody, was taken up for consideration today.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal directed that the petition be recalled for further consideration at 1:30 p.m. today.

On January 19, four Buddhist monks, including Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero and six other individuals who were arrested for allegedly violating coastal conservation laws by placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Viharaya were further remanded.

The group was further remanded until January 28 by the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court.

They are accused of placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Viharaya on November 16, 2025 in violation of coastal conservation laws.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)