1,282 leprosy patients identified in Sri Lanka in 2025: Health officials

January 22, 2026   01:27 pm

A total of 1,282 leprosy patients were identified in the country in 2025, the Director of the Leprosy Eradication Campaign, Dr. Yasoma Weerasekara noted. 

Dr. Weerasekara noted that around 10% of the reported cases, approximately 123 patients, are schoolchildren under the age of 15.

She made these remarks while addressing a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau.

Dr. Yasoma Weerasekara further noted that nearly 8% of newly identified patients had already developed disabilities at the time of diagnosis.

Speaking further, Dr. Yasoma Weerasekara said: 

“All necessary treatment methods are provided free of charge at government hospitals, and there is no delay in offering treatment. However, the main issue is the delay in patients seeking medical help or approaching government hospitals, Public Health Inspectors, or relevant health offices.”

