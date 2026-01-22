CSE donates Rs. 25 million to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

The Colombo Stock Exchange has contributed Rs. 25 million to the Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The relevant cheque was handed over to the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake by the Chairman of the Colombo Stock Exchange, Dimuthu Abeyesekera, the Chief Executive Officer Rajeeva Bandaranaike and Senior Vice Chairman Kusal Nissanka at the Presidential Secretariat, the statement added.