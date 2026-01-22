GMOA strike in Eastern Province called off

GMOA strike in Eastern Province called off

January 22, 2026   02:25 pm

The strike launched by doctors at hospitals in the Eastern Province has been called off at 2:00 p.m. today, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced.

Accordingly, all hospitals in the Eastern Province have resumed normal patient care services, the GMOA noted.

The decision to call off the strike was taken after the Medical Superintendent of the Akkaraipattu Base Hospital, who was facing allegations, was removed from the post, with the official letter issued by the Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the GMOA added.

On January 13, a strike was launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association at all hospitals in the Eastern Province.

The strike was staged to demand the removal of the Medical Superintendent of Akkaraipattu Base Hospital due to alleged administrative and financial irregularities and to request the appointment of another individual to the post.

Accordingly, the strike affected services at two teaching hospitals, one training hospital, 17 base hospitals, 52 divisional hospitals and 113 primary medical centers in the Eastern Province.

