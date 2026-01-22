SC determination on MPs Pension Repeal Bill to be submitted to Speaker

The Supreme Court has concluded its review of the petitions filed challenging the bill submitted to Parliament for the abolition of parliamentary pensions.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court has announced that its determination will be formally communicated to the Speaker of House in due course, said the Ada Derana reporter.

Petitions were submitted by a group of former Members of Parliament.

Petitions were filed before the Supreme Court seeking a determination that several clauses in the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill are unconstitutional.

Petitioners claimed that certain provisions of the proposed bill violate fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Accordingly, the petitioners requested the Supreme Court to rule that, if the bill is to be enacted, it must be passed with a special majority in Parliament and approved at a public referendum.

The Bill to abolish pensions for Members of Parliament was presented to Parliament on January 7 by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Dr. Harshana Nanayakkara.

A period of 14 days from that date has been provided for the submission of petitions challenging the Bill.

The Second Reading debate on the Bill is scheduled to be held towards the end of next month.

Once the Bill is enacted, the pension entitlements of 512 former Members of Parliament will be abolished.