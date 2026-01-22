GMOA to launch island-wide token strike tomorrow

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced that a 48-hour island-wide token strike will commence from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (23).

The association stated that the trade union action is being launched due to the Health Ministry’s failure to implement agreements reached to resolve issues faced by medical officers and to safeguard the free healthcare service.

However, the GMOA emphasized that the strike will not be carried out at maternity and children’s hospitals, kidney hospitals, and cancer hospitals.

Meanwhile, the strike launched by doctors at government hospitals across the Eastern Province was called off at 2.00 p.m. today, the GMOA announced.