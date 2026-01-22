No Cabinet discussion on removal of Attorney General  Justice Minister

Minister of Justice and National Integration, Harshana Nanayakkara, stated that no discussion regarding the removal of the Attorney General took place during the Cabinet meeting.

The Minister made this statement while speaking to the media following a discussion held at the Vavuniya District Secretariat today (22).

Speaking on the matter, Minister Nanayakkara said that despite various reports circulating on social media, no such Cabinet discussion has taken place regarding the removal of the Attorney General.

He noted that while some social media platforms are expressing opinions calling for the protection of the Attorney General, others have published reports demanding his removal. Certain reports have even called for the resignation of both the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice, he added.

“This is all I have to say. If there are complaints against the Minister of Justice or anyone else, the law in this country applies equally to everyone, complaints can be made,” the Minister said.

The Minister further added that the government has no involvement in content published on social media and emphasized that there has been no discussion in the Cabinet regarding the removal of the Attorney General or an impeachment.