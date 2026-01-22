Indictments filed against Arjuna Ranatunga and brother in corruption case

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court that indictments have been filed in the Colombo High Court against former Minister Arjuna Ranatunga and his brother Dhammika Ranatunga.

The indictments are related to an alleged loss of Rs. 800 million caused to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) through an inflated coal tenders.