Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero gives statement to CID over Grade 6 module

Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero gives statement to CID over Grade 6 module

January 22, 2026   06:56 pm

Venerable Ulapane Sumangala Thero, President of the Association of Educational Professionals, has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (22) to provide a statement regarding the Grade 6 English language module issue.

The CID has recorded Ven. Sumangala Thero’s statement for nearly two hours, Ada Derana reporter said.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero alleged that a conspiracy had been deliberately hatched to jeopardize the future of children.

The Thero stated that the issue was not the result of an official-level error, but rather a clearly planned act and pointed out that the preparation and printing of a syllabus-related module or textbook is a lengthy process involving multiple stages of review and scrutiny by responsible authorities.

Emphasizing that such mistakes should never occur in matters concerning children due to anyone’s vested interests, Ven. Sumangala Thero said those responsible must be held accountable and punished.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)