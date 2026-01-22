Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero gives statement to CID over Grade 6 module

Venerable Ulapane Sumangala Thero, President of the Association of Educational Professionals, has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (22) to provide a statement regarding the Grade 6 English language module issue.

The CID has recorded Ven. Sumangala Thero’s statement for nearly two hours, Ada Derana reporter said.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero alleged that a conspiracy had been deliberately hatched to jeopardize the future of children.

The Thero stated that the issue was not the result of an official-level error, but rather a clearly planned act and pointed out that the preparation and printing of a syllabus-related module or textbook is a lengthy process involving multiple stages of review and scrutiny by responsible authorities.

Emphasizing that such mistakes should never occur in matters concerning children due to anyone’s vested interests, Ven. Sumangala Thero said those responsible must be held accountable and punished.