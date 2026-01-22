Surgeries resume at Chilaw Hospital following UNFPA-supported emergency repairs after Cyclone Ditwah

Surgical services have resumed at the District General Hospital, Chilaw, following emergency repairs supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

The rapid restoration of critical sections of the hospital’s operating theatre has enabled the safe recommencement of sterilization procedures and surgeries, ensuring continued access to life-saving maternal and newborn care for hundreds of patients each month, according to the statement of UNFPA.

Severe flooding caused by Cyclone Ditwah had damaged health facilities across Sri Lanka, disrupting essential and life-saving services.

The Operating Theatre at Chilaw District General Hospital, a key referral hospital serving thousands of patients, including a high volume of pregnant women and newborns requiring urgent care, was severely affected.

During an inspection visit to the hospital in December 2025 to assess the extent of damage post-disaster, hospital staff, led by Director Dr. Sumith Attanayake, highlighted the urgent need to restore the operating theatre premises.

Floodwaters had damaged the wall cladding panels, doors, and internal structures, severely compromising the sterile environment required for surgical procedures. Without immediate repairs, the hospital faced delays in resuming surgeries including essential obstetric and neonatal care, the statement said.

Responding swiftly to this urgent request, UNFPA mobilized immediate support as part of its emergency humanitarian response to ensure continuity of life-saving critical health services.

In close coordination with the Government of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Health, UNFPA facilitated the rapid restoration of the operating theatre, enabling the hospital to safely recommence sterilization procedures to resume surgeries.

The UNFPA stated that by 30 December 2025, restoration efforts were successfully completed where the intervention included the replacement and repair of operating theatre wall cladding panels, repairs to doors, locks, hinges, floor fittings, and the renovation of internal cabin structures using cladding boards and glass.

These improvements helped restore the sterile condition of the operating theatre, a prerequisite for safe surgical and obstetric care.

The timely restoration was especially critical given the hospital’s caseload. According to hospital staff, approximately 500 pregnant women receive treatment at Chilaw District General Hospital each month.

Even at the height of the flooding, over 150 patients, including pregnant women, were receiving in-house care, underscoring the urgent need to restore services without delay, the UNFPA stated.

The UNFPA noted that this rapid turnaround, achieved in less than three weeks from assessment to completion, highlights its role as a trusted partner supporting Sri Lanka’s recovery, ensuring continued access to life-saving care for women, girls, pregnant women, and newborns.

The UNFPA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the health, safety, and dignity of women and girls through the restoration of essential services, provision of critical supplies, and sustained support to frontline health systems.