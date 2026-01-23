Showers expected in several districts today

January 23, 2026   06:36 am

Showers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Eastern provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts from today evening (23), according to the Department of Meteorology. 

A few showers will occur in the Uva and Northwestern provinces. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night. 

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours of the morning. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North western, and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai.

Winds will be north-easterly to northerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. 

However, wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo.

The Met. Department noted that the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times. 

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

