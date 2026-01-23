GMOA to launch island-wide token strike today

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced that a 48-hour island-wide token strike will be carried out in hospitals from 8.00 a.m. today (23).

According to the association, the trade union action is being launched due to the failure of the Ministry of Health to implement an agreement aimed at resolving issues related to the free health service and the concerns of medical officers.

However, the GMOA emphasized that the strike will not be carried out at maternity and children’s hospitals, kidney hospitals, and cancer hospitals.