GMOA to launch island-wide token strike today

GMOA to launch island-wide token strike today

January 23, 2026   07:29 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced that a 48-hour island-wide token strike will be carried out in hospitals from 8.00 a.m. today (23).

According to the association, the trade union action is being launched due to the failure of the Ministry of Health to implement an agreement aimed at resolving issues related to the free health service and the concerns of medical officers.

However, the GMOA emphasized that the strike will not be carried out at maternity and children’s hospitals, kidney hospitals, and cancer hospitals.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Deputy Minister claims same 'explicit link' was included in 2015's Grade 11 ICT textbook (English)

Deputy Minister claims same 'explicit link' was included in 2015's Grade 11 ICT textbook (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)