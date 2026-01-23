JSC issues circular on annual salary increment criteria for Labour Tribunal Presidents

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of Sri Lanka has issued a circular outlining the criteria for granting annual salary increments to Presidents of Labour Tribunals.

The circular, dated January 21, states that the primary objective of the Commission is to ensure the expeditious disposal of cases pending before Labour Tribunals. In pursuit of this objective, and after considering all relevant factors, the Commission has determined a minimum performance requirement for eligibility for annual salary increments.

Accordingly, Presidents of Labour Tribunals are required to deliver a minimum of 45 orders in respect of contested cases within the relevant year in order to qualify for their annual salary increment.

The circular further stipulates that duly completed applications for annual salary increments must be submitted to the Secretariat of the Judicial Service Commission within three months of the due date of the increment.

The Judicial Service Commission has also informed that the implementation of this minimum order requirement for the granting of annual salary increments will take effect from February 01.