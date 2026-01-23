Another suspect arrested over Jinthupitiya shooting incident

Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident in Jinthupitiya, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two small children on January 16, 2026, police said.

Police stated that the suspect was arrested yesterday (22) in the 95 Watta area in the Foreshore Police Division for aiding and abetting the crime.

During the arrest, 24 grams and 300 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (“Ice”) were seized from his possession, police said.

The suspect has been identified as a 24-year-old youth residing in Colombo 13.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (23).

Earlier, five suspects, including a woman, were arrested during special raids conducted by officers of the Foreshore Police Station in the Jinthupitiya and Kotahena areas on January 18 and 19 in connection with the Jinthupitiya shooting that occurred on January 16, 2026.

Foreshore Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.