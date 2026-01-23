Nuwara Eliya records todays lowest temperature at 5°C

January 23, 2026   09:46 am

The lowest temperature in Sri Lanka today (23) was recorded at the Nuwara Eliya Meteorological Station at 5.0 degrees Celsius, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Furthermore, the minimum temperature recorded in Bandarawela early this morning was 12.5°C, while the minimum temperature in the Badulla area was recorded at 14.8°C.

Additionally, the minimum temperature reported from the Maha Illuppallama area early this morning was 19.3°C, it said.

Minimum temperature values recorded by the regional data collection centers of the Department of Meteorology are displayed on the distribution map attached below.

 

 

 

