Mobile lab tests reveal drug use among passenger bus drivers  Dy Minister

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, stated that 10 out of 56 bus drivers tested by the mobile laboratory service, which was launched on January 21 to identify passenger bus drivers and assistants operating under the influence of drugs, were found to have used illicit narcotics.

The mobile laboratory inspections commenced on January 21 at the Bastian Mawatha Private Bus Station in Colombo, where it was revealed that 10 out of 56 randomly selected drivers had used drugs.

According to the Deputy Minister, initial urine sample tests confirmed the use of drugs such as crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “Ice”), heroin, and cannabis by the identified drivers, and accordingly, the relevant drivers have been referred for further legal action.

He noted that it is a serious and complex situation that 10 bus drivers were found to be under the influence of drugs through a random testing process.

Dr. Gunasena further stated that during the operation, it was observed that some drivers attempted to avoid roads where testing was being carried out by using various communication methods.

He stressed that bus owners and the public should pay greater attention and extend their support to ensure the success of this national programme.

The Deputy Minister also said that although the inspections began in the Western Province, they will be expanded islandwide without prior notice in the future.

He added that these raids will be conducted regularly and that steps will be taken to increase their frequency.