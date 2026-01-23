US Embassy in Colombo warns against unauthorized employment on visitor visas

The U.S. Embassy in Colombo has reminded Sri Lankan travellers to ensure they comply with U.S. visa regulations before travelling to the United States.

In a statement, the Embassy noted that a B1/B2 visitor visa permits activities such as attending business meetings and negotiating contracts.

However, it emphasized that engaging in employment or work-related activities requires a different visa category.

The Embassy warned that undertaking unauthorized employment while in the United States could result in deportation and may lead to a permanent ban on future entry into the country.