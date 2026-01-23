Anusha Palpita arrested by Bribery Commission

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Mass Media and former Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), Anusha Palpita, has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

He was taken into custody for failing to disclose the source of Rs. 46 million, the Commission stated.

According to CIABOC, Anusha Palpita arrived at the Bribery Commission this morning (23) and was taken into custody after providing his initial statements.