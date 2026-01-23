PM Harini returns from World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who participated in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 held in Davos, Switzerland, has returned to Sri Lanka this morning (23).

During the summit, which took place from January 19 to 22, the Prime Minister met with several of the world’s leading heads of state, leaders of international financial institutions, and business executives to hold extensive discussions on strengthening Sri Lanka’s future economic path.

A high-level delegation, including the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, accompanied her on this visit.

A key highlight of the trip was bilateral discussions with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, and the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masato Kanda, where they exchanged views on the support required to ensure the country’s financial stability.

Furthermore, meetings with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Alexander De Croo, enabled the expansion of international relations and reinforced global confidence in Sri Lanka.

Explaining Sri Lanka’s policy stance on the global stage, the Prime Minister delivered a special keynote speech at the ‘World Women Davos Agenda 2026’ and contributed to high-level panel discussions on the job crisis in emerging markets and global skill development.

She also took steps to promote Sri Lanka’s tourism sector by participating in a high-level dialogue at the Global Tourism Forum.

With the aim of expanding investment opportunities, the Prime Minister held discussions with heads of international companies, including AP Moller-Maersk and the Swiss business community, and undertook observation visits to several vocational training institutes in Switzerland.

Meeting with Sri Lankan entrepreneurs living in Switzerland, the Prime Minister emphasized their potential contribution toward the development of the country.