Indictments filed against former Minister Chamara Sampath

Indictments filed against former Minister Chamara Sampath

January 23, 2026   01:35 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (23) that indictments have been filed in the Colombo High Court against former Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake over a corruption allegation.

The Bribery Commission officials informed the court of this when the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today (23).

Following the announcement, the Magistrate concluded the proceedings before the Magistrate’s Court and ordered the suspect to appear before the Colombo High Court when served notice to do so.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Deputy Minister claims same 'explicit link' was included in 2015's Grade 11 ICT textbook (English)

Deputy Minister claims same 'explicit link' was included in 2015's Grade 11 ICT textbook (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)