Indictments filed against former Minister Chamara Sampath

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (23) that indictments have been filed in the Colombo High Court against former Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake over a corruption allegation.

The Bribery Commission officials informed the court of this when the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today (23).

Following the announcement, the Magistrate concluded the proceedings before the Magistrate’s Court and ordered the suspect to appear before the Colombo High Court when served notice to do so.