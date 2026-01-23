Court temporarily lifts overseas travel ban on Prasanna Ranatunga

Court temporarily lifts overseas travel ban on Prasanna Ranatunga

January 23, 2026   01:39 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the temporary lifting of the overseas travel ban imposed on former Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

The order was issued today (23) when the case filed against him was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.

During the proceedings, President’s Counsel Anil Silva, appearing for the suspect, submitted that his client needs to travel to India for religious purposes. Accordingly, he requested the court to issue an order to temporarily relax the existing overseas travel restrictions.

Assistant Director General of Bribery Commission Sulochana Hettiarachchi, appearing on behalf of the Commission, informed the court that the Director General of the Commission does not consent to this request.

After considering the facts presented by both parties, the Magistrate ordered the temporary removal of the overseas travel ban until the next court date.

In addition to this, the Magistrate imposed an additional personal bail of Rs. 5 million on Prasanna Ranatunga and an overseas travel ban on his guarantors.

The case was scheduled to be called again on March 27, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Bribery Commission filed this case against the former Minister for allegedly causing a loss of Rs. 4,750,828.72 to the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation (SLIC). The charges involve the unlawful appointment of a private brokerage firm to provide direct medical insurance for employees of four institutions under the Ministry of Tourism during his tenure as Minister.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

No decision to bring impeachment motion to remove Attorney General - Justice Minister (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

GMOA calls off strike in Eastern Province; announces island-wide token strike tomorrow (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Trade union urges govt to implement curriculum revisions for Grades 6 & 10 in 2027 (English)

Deputy Minister claims same 'explicit link' was included in 2015's Grade 11 ICT textbook (English)

Deputy Minister claims same 'explicit link' was included in 2015's Grade 11 ICT textbook (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)