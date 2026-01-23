Court temporarily lifts overseas travel ban on Prasanna Ranatunga

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the temporary lifting of the overseas travel ban imposed on former Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

The order was issued today (23) when the case filed against him was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.

During the proceedings, President’s Counsel Anil Silva, appearing for the suspect, submitted that his client needs to travel to India for religious purposes. Accordingly, he requested the court to issue an order to temporarily relax the existing overseas travel restrictions.

Assistant Director General of Bribery Commission Sulochana Hettiarachchi, appearing on behalf of the Commission, informed the court that the Director General of the Commission does not consent to this request.

After considering the facts presented by both parties, the Magistrate ordered the temporary removal of the overseas travel ban until the next court date.

In addition to this, the Magistrate imposed an additional personal bail of Rs. 5 million on Prasanna Ranatunga and an overseas travel ban on his guarantors.

The case was scheduled to be called again on March 27, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Bribery Commission filed this case against the former Minister for allegedly causing a loss of Rs. 4,750,828.72 to the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation (SLIC). The charges involve the unlawful appointment of a private brokerage firm to provide direct medical insurance for employees of four institutions under the Ministry of Tourism during his tenure as Minister.